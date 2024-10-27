Politics at DU: Old guard to give way to young blood

Student bodies seek to put regular students at helm

The rules of Dhaka University stipulate that a pupil cannot remain a regular student for more than eight years -- six years for graduation and two for post-graduation degrees.

They also state that no irregular student is allowed in the residential halls.

As the university authorities are following the rules strictly after the August 5 political changeover, student groups, especially BNP student front Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), have been under pressure to remove irregular students from their committees.

Numerous irregular students, mostly members of ruling party organisations, had occupied the halls for several years in the past. Members and supporters of the Awami League's student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League had enjoyed this undue privilege until Sheikh Hasina's ouster in early August.

BCL has now been banned as it was involved in the brutal and deadly attacks on student protesters during the July mass uprising. The reasons behind its banning included the notorious "Gono Rooms" and "Guest Rooms", once used by student leaders to exploit juniors. Such practices were abolished after the changeover.

On the other hand, JCD has long been known for keeping aged people and irregular students in its committees for years -- an issue that made headlines on numerous occasions.

Since the political gamut of Bangladesh is undergoing reforms to ensure that rules are followed properly without any discrimination, the student groups also feel the need for change.

Those interviewed for this report said their organisations are also seeking to replace the aged leaders with young ones in keeping with the rules.

Mahbub Alam Shahin, a student from the 2012-13 session in DU, was made president of JCD's Shahidullah Hall unit in 2020. He could not stay there because BCL did not allow him to enter it. He still cannot stay there as he is no longer a regular student.

Shahin is the youngest among 26 presidents and general secretaries of 13 JCD hall units. The others are also not allowed in their halls, with all the rooms occupied by regular students.

"It's high time changes were brought to student politics in line with the general students' expectations. The high command should form JCD committees with regular students," said Saidul Islam, general secretary of JCD's Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall unit.

Like Shahin, Saidul cannot go to the hall to engage in political activities.

Not just the hall unit leaders, JCD DU unit President Ganesh Chandra Roy Shahosh and General Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon are also irregular students from the 2010-11 and 2011-12 sessions respectively. They were named leaders of a seven-member committee on March 1 this year.

"We're mulling the formation of hall committees with regular residential students. We expect we can do it soon," said Shipon.

JCD General Secretary Nasir Uddin told The Daily Star that they got a "strong and clear message" from BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman to establish the hall committees with regular students.

"We've already founded a 38-member team to constitute committees in all the units, including universities. The activists engaging in student-friendly politics on their campuses will be chosen as leaders."

Meanwhile, after around three and a half decades, Jamaat-e-Islami's student front Islami Chhatra Shibir has revealed it had a clandestine committee at DU.

Soon after a meeting between student organisations and the university administration on September 21, Abu Shadik Kayem said he is the president of Shibir's DU unit. A day later, SM Farhad was announced as its secretary.

Shadik was a student of the 2016-17 session and Farhad was from 2017-18. Shibir later announced a 14-member committee on October 2.

Talking to The Daily Star, Shadik said eight out of the 14 university unit leaders were regular students.

He said they will announce their hall committees with undergraduate students soon because they "respect the common students' expectations".

Some leftist student organisations have faculty-based committees, but most of them do not have hall committees. A section of the Chhatra Union has a committee at the Jagannath Hall only.

"Chhatra League leaders and activists in the last 16 years occupied the halls and forced the students to engage in BCL politics only. That's why we could not form committees at the halls," Maeen Ahmed, general secretary of DU Chhatra Union, told The Daily Star.

"As there's a congenial atmosphere at the halls now, we'll try to form committees there with regular students."

Maeen is a student of the 2017-18 session while the president of his committee, Meghmallar Bosu, is from the 2015-2016 session.

Another section of the Chhatra Union also has a committee at DU. But its Convener Kazi Rakib resigned from his post later due to personal reasons. Its joint convenors Mamun Rana and Sala Uddin Amman are from the 2017-2018 session.

Salman Siddiqui, president of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front (Marxism), said students had protested for the abolishment of the "Gono Room" and "Guest Room" culture in the halls, and the distribution of seats among the students by the hall authorities.

"Recently, the administration has allocated seats for regular students in the halls. We applaud this initiative. The administration and students have to remain alert so that an undemocratic environment is not created."

He said they would form committees with regular students "who will work for the rights of the students".

Armanul Hoque, convener of DU Chhatra Federation, said all the leaders of their 13-member committee are regular students. "We'll follow this trend while forming committees."