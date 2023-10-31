Politics
Political Violence: Seven foreign missions call for restraint

Tue Oct 31, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 12:37 AM
Protestors clash with cops. Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

At least seven foreign missions in Bangladesh have issued a statement calling on all stakeholders to exercise restraint, refrain from violence, and work together to create the conditions for free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections.

The joint statement signed by Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, Norway, the UK, and the US was posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) yesterday.

The statement said they were deeply concerned by the violence during the political gatherings in Dhaka on October 28 and extended their condolences for the loss of life and those injured.

At least five people, including a policeman, were killed during violence on Saturday and during the hartal on Sunday.

Following the hartal, the opposition BNP announced a three-day blockade from October 31 to November 2, calling for the formation of a caretaker government for a free and fair election.

Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League has said the elections will be held under the current government as per the constitution.

