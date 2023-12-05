Political Violence: Charges framed against Rizvi, Aman, 43 others

A Dhaka court yesterday framed charges against 45 leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami and their front organisations in a case filed over political violence in the capital in 2015.

BNP leaders Aman Ullah Aman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Barkat Ullah Bulu, Ruhul Kuddus Talukder Dulu and Jubo Dal's former president Saiful Alam Nirob are among the accused.

Aman and Nirob in jail and 23 others on bail pleaded not guilty after Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain read out the charges to them.

Before that, the magistrate dismissed petitions for discharging them from the case.

The court also cancelled bails of 20 other accused, including Dulu, Rizvi, and Bulu as they were absent.

The court set December 25 for starting the trial of the case.

According to the case statement, a group of leaders and activists of the BNP and Jamaat and their front organisations led by Aman, brought out a procession in front of Zaker Dairy Farm in the city's Mohammadpur area around 8:50pm on January 17, 2015. They also torched a bus by throwing a petrol bomb.

Following the incident, police filed a case against Aman, Dulu, Bulu, Rizvi and 19 others with Mohammadpur Police Station.

After an investigation, police submitted a charge sheet against 45 people on August 23, 2016.