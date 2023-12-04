Political Violence: Another 22 BNP-Jamaat activists jailed

Twenty-two more leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat yesterday were given different jail terms in four cases filed between December 2012 and September 2018 over political violence in the capital.

The cases were lodged over illegal gatherings, setting fire to vehicles, carrying out vandalism, damaging properties, assaulting police, and obstructing law enforcers from discharging their duties.

Since November 7, at least 446 BNP-Jamaat leaders and activists have been jailed in 23 cases filed between December 2012 and October 2018 over political violence in Dhaka.

Yesterday, 11 BNP-Jamaat activists were sentenced to 30 months' imprisonment in a case lodged in connection with violence in Bhatara in September 2018.

They are Ali Miah, Mofizur Rahman Maru, Kazi Hazrat Ali, Ataur Rahman, Helal Dhali, Lalon Bepary, Babul Sheikh, Zakir Hossain Bepary, Zakir Hossain Bagmar, Ershad Ali Khan, and Moizul Islam Dorji.

No convicts were present at the court when a Dhaka court delivered the verdict.

Nine prosecution witnesses testified before the court in the case.

According to the case statement, a group of leaders and activists of BNP and Jamaat and their front organisations held a secret meeting in the home of local Jamaat leader Ataur Rahman in Bhatara around 3:25am on September 5, 2018.

But sensing the law enforcers' presence, they fled after blasting crude bombs. Police, however, detained one Ali Miah from the spot.

Police filed a case against 23 people, including Ali, with Bhatara Police Station.

On May 31, 2019, police pressed charges against Ali and 10 other accused, and the court framed charges against them on August 21 this year.

Another Dhaka court sentenced five activists of BNP-Jamaat to 24 months' imprisonment over violence in Ramna in April 2013.

The court also acquitted three other accused.

The five convicts are Jakir Hossain, Nabi Hossain, Mohammad Sohel, Ripon Mia, and Mohammad Shipon.

Five prosecution witnesses testified.

According to the case statement, some leaders and activists of BNP-led alliance illegally gathered in Ramna's Matshya Bhaban area around 5:30pm on April 6, 2013, assaulted police, and prevented law enforcers from discharging their duties.

Police sued six named and 800-900 unnamed people.

On February 2, 2015, Ramna police submitted a charge sheet against eight accused before the court.

A Dhaka court yesterday jailed four BNP activists for 36 months over violence in the New Market area in March 2013.

No convicts were present in the court when the judgment was delivered.

Fifteen other accused were acquitted.

In another development, a Dhaka court jailed two BNP activists for 24 months' over torching and vandalising a vehicle in December 2012.

The convicts were not present during verdict delivery.