Political Violence: 29 more BNP-Jamaat activists jailed in 3 cases

They were sued between 2015 and 2018

The sentencing of BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists continues as 29 more activists of the parties were given different prison terms yesterday in three cases filed years ago over political violence in the capital.

With this, at least 1,342 BNP-Jamaat men have been jailed since November 7 this year in 78 cases lodged between November 2010 and December 2018 on charges of illegal gathering on the streets, rioting, damaging properties, arson attacks on vehicles, vandalism, and assaulting police and obstructing them from discharging duties.

In a case filed with Khilkhet Police Station in September 2018, six BNP menwere sentenced to two years' imprisonment by a Dhaka court yesterday.

No convicts were present in the courtroom when Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury delivered the verdict.

Six prosecution witnesses testified in the case.

Among the convicts are Akter Hossain, BNP's Dhaka north city unit organising secretary, Mizanur Rahman Renu, BNP's Khilkhet unit joint general secretary, and Mobarak Hossain Dewan, Jubo Dal's Khilkhet unit president.

According to the case documents, on September 27, 2018, a group of leaders and activists of BNP-Jamaat and their front organisations illegally gathered on the north side of 300 feet road in Khilkhet, demanding release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

They then threw brick chunks at police and prevented them from carrying out duties.

Sub-inspector Saiful Islam lodged the case with Khilkhet Police Station.

The same court also jailed three BNP activists for three years for political violence in Kotwali area in January 2015.

No convicts were present in the courtroom yesterday. Chhatra Dal Joint Secretary Jewel Mridhais among the convicts.

Eight prosecution witnesses gave depositions before the court.

According to the case statement, a bus was torched on Jagannath University campus on January 21, 2015, during a hartal called by BNP-led 20-party alliance.

Noor Mohammad, then proctor of the university, filed the case with Kotwali Police Station.

In another case, magistrate Rajesh handed down jail sentences to 13 BNP-Jamaat activists for four years and seven others for two years over political violence in September 2018.

Among the convicts are SM Fazlul Haque, BNP's Khilkhet unit president, and Jahir Uddin Babu, general secretary of the unit's Swechchhasebak Dal.

The court recorded statements of five prosecution witnesses in the case.

The case statement said a group of BNP-Jamaat men illegally assembled near the 300 feet road in Khilkhet on September 30, 2018.

They then blasted crude bombs and barred police from performing duties, demanding release of Khaleda Zia.

SI Abdur Rob filed the case with Khilkhet Police Station.