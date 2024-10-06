Political parties want road map to polls

BNP, Jamaat, LDA also tell advisers to ensure punishment to those who assisted previous regime

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at a dialogue with a BNP delegation at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka yesterday. Photo: PID

Leaders of major political parties yesterday asked Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus for a road map to the reforms and the next general election.

They also expressed concerns over the rising prices of essentials and poor state of law and order.

Leaders of BNP, Jamaat, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, six member parties each from Ganatantra Mancha and Baam Gonotantrik Morcha held dialogues with Prof Yunus at state guest house Jamuna.

The first dialogue was with a six-member BNP delegation led by Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the party.

"We demanded a road map for the next election," he told reporters after the talks.

The chief adviser told them that elections are the interim government's number one priority.

The BNP also demanded removal of "one or two individuals in the interim government who are obstructing the main spirit of the interim government and the people's uprising".

A new election commission should be formed immediately based on political consensus and the election commission law should be repealed.

The election reform commission should not have controversial members, Fakhrul said.

The BNP demanded the chief election commissioners and other election commissioners be brought to justice for holding "farcical" national elections in 2014, 2018, and 2024, he added.

"We also want sedition charges to be brought against former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque who was key to destroying the electoral system and cancellation of the caretaker government system."

Most of the appointments to the High Court Division were partisan and about 30 judges are still working there. No change has been made to the High Court Division, Fakhrul said.

It is worrying that people who are being arrested on specific charges like corruption and murders are getting bails, Fakhrul said.

"The BNP demands steps to withdraw all false, fictitious, fake, fabricated and politically motivated cases filed during the Awami League regime from 2007 to August 5, 2024.

"Some police officers and former ministers are fleeing the country. We have asked the interim government to look into how they are fleeing and who is helping them.

"Many in the civil administration who assisted the fascist government are still there. They should be removed. There are allegations against newly appointed deputy commissioners. Their appointments should be cancelled."

BNP urged the interim government to take action against those trying to create anarchy in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

"Some Hindu people, ahead of the Durga Puja, are spreading propaganda that the Hindu community is being attacked. It is absolutely false and it is a conspiracy against Bangladesh. We have asked the interim government to consider these issues very seriously."

Interim government previously said the focus of the dialogue would be to learn how political parties could cooperate with the six reform commissions. Besides, discussions would cover the state of law and order and Puja.

JAMAAT WANTS TWO ROAD MAPS

Jamaat-e-Islami wants a road map for the ongoing reforms and another for the next election, said its Ameer Shafiqur Rahman.

"If reforms are successful then the election will be successful. The interim government's duty is to ensure an environment for a free, fair, acceptable and peaceful election. We hope the government will remain impartial and hold a free and fair election. We hope it will not take long," he told reporters.

People who face charges of killing, money laundering, and being involved in enforced disappearance, should be punished, he said.

Jamaat hopes the interim government will not unnecessarily prolong its stay in power, he said.

Regarding concerns over law and order during Puja, Shafiqur said, "If the law enforcers and people work together, we hope people of Hindu community will be able to hold a remarkable Durga Puja this year."

Jamaat will unveil its detailed reform plan on October 9, he said.

OTHER PARTIES

Ruhin Hossain Prince, general secretary of Communist Party of Bangladesh said, "If there is delay [before election], an evil force can do something."

The left parties demand urgent government steps to control price hikes of essential commodities and improve the law and order situation.

'The liberation war cannot be made something controversial. Democratic rights are being snatched away by banning student politics in universities while communal forces are getting advantages. This cannot go on," he said.

Nagarik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "We see some weaknesses, failures, and limitations of the administration."

Islami Andolan Bangladesh Ameer Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said they proposed for the next election as per a proportionate representation system.