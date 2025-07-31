Political parties hold key to July Charter implementation: Ali Riaz

Professor Ali Riaz, vice president of the National Consensus Commission, today said that the primary responsibility for implementing the proposed July Charter rests with the political parties.

"If needed, the commission will sit again with all stakeholders to specifically discuss the implementation process," he said at the opening of the 23rd day of the second phase of dialogue with political parties, held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Ali Riaz emphasised that political leadership must take the lead on matters where consensus has already been reached, and noted that the commission would continue to support the process both formally and informally.

Today's dialogue agenda included proposals on the Public Service Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission, Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, the institution of the Ombudsman, the formation and powers of an upper house, the procedure for electing the president, the role of the electoral college, the powers of the presidency, the caretaker government system, the expansion of fundamental rights, and the state's guiding principles.

Ali Riaz said the commission had already shared a summary of recommendations from six sub-commissions, and that considerable consensus had been reached on several key issues. A list of agreed items has been circulated among participants.

Expressing the commission's intent to conclude the second phase of talks today, he added, "There are several matters on today's agenda, most of which require decisions. We will inform you of the final decisions reached on the responsibilities entrusted to us. In addition, there are a few unresolved issues that we hope to settle today through floor discussion."

He further said that today's session would resume from the previous discussions, focusing on the Public Service Commission, Anti-Corruption Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General, and Ombudsman.

"From there, we will proceed to resolve the remaining issues before concluding this phase of the dialogue," he said.

Ali Riaz confirmed that consensus had already been achieved on approximately 13 major issues.

Parties were given opportunities to register dissenting opinions, and those who wished to do so today would be able to formally record them, he said.

On the draft of the July Charter, he said the commission had received suggestions and proposed amendments from participating parties.

"Based on your feedback, we are in the process of finalising the text. The Charter has two core components -- first, the background and list of agreed items, and second, a renewed commitment to return to dialogue in the future," he explained.

"We aim to complete the list of agreed and disputed issues immediately after the session and share it with all involved. Our goal is collective agreement, and we remain committed to achieving that today," he added.

The meeting was moderated by Monir Hayder, special assistant to the chief adviser. Other commission members present included Safar Raj Hossain, Justice Emdadul Haque, Badiul Alam Majumdar, Iftekharuzzaman, and Ayyub Mia.