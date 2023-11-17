Political crisis nearing climax: Rizvi

The BNP today said the country's long-standing political crisis is now nearing its climax as people are taking to the streets risking their lives to resist a one-sided election.

"The chief election commissioner surrendered to Sheikh Hasina instead of protecting the interests of the people and taking proper steps to ensure a free, fair, and participatory election," Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, said in a virtual press conference.

The BNP leader alleged that the EC announced the schedule for the next election ignoring the continuous movement for free and fair elections.

Rizvi also alleged that the commission announced the election schedule on the instruction of the government, ignoring the appeals of the country's civil society, the international community, and foreign diplomats.

"When the CEC announced the schedule, he should have also mentioned the time of voting, whether it will be at night, or during the daytime, or early morning."

The BNP leader said the government has established a regime where those who demand free and fair elections are being attacked.

He said their ongoing movement to restore the power and rights of the people will be a warning for all the autocrats.

Rizvi said the BNP leaders and activists are being arrested indiscriminately. "If they [law enforcers] can't detain them, they are arresting their fathers, fathers-in-law, younger brothers, and even women in the house."

He said law enforcers arrested more than 12,900 leaders and activists in 289 cases across the country since October 28.