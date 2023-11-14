Police sue 93 BNP men in Narayanganj

Police yesterday sued 93 BNP men in Narayanganj, including its district president, for allegedly torching a bus in Siddhirganj's Godnail area on Sunday evening.

Sub-Inspector of Siddhirganj Police Station Rintu Chandro Dey filed the case last night, reports our Narayanganj correspondent quoting Golam Mostofa, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Around 6:30pm on Sunday, a bus of Naf Paribahan was torched, which was parked at a side of Chashara-Shimrail road in Godnail area, said police.

Police filed a case over explosive substances act against BNP leaders and activists including former MP and BNP's district unit president Muhammad Giasuddin, general secretary Golam Faruk Khokon, convener of city unit Shakhawat Hossain Khan, in the incident.

Police alleged that BNP leaders and activists torched the bus at Godnail area.

OC Golam Mostofa said, Sramik Dal leader Sohel Ahmed and BNP leader Liakat Ali were shown arrested in the this case. They were sent to jail after being produced before a court.