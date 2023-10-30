Police showing extreme patience: home boss

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal briefs media at his office at the secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday, December 18. Photo: Star

Police force is showing "extreme level of patience" under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to tackle the present law and order situation, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at parliament yesterday.

The home boss said a total of 115 members of law enforcement agencies have been injured and a member of police was killed as BNP men attacked the law enforcement agencies on Saturday.

He said this while delivering a statement under section 300 of the rules of procedure of parliament on Saturday's police-BNP clash.

The home minister also showed pictures of BNP's activist's vandalism and attack on police in Dhaka.

He also accused the BNP of spreading chaos across the country.

"Surprisingly, after assaulting police, journalists, female activists of our Mohila League and setting fire on vehicles, they did not hesitate to call a strike," he added.

Highlighting the attack on the residence of the chief justice, the home boss said the protesters vandalized the modern CCTV cameras installed in the judges' complex.

"Their intention was to carry out a massacre," he added.