Police setting up CCTV cameras at Nayapaltan ahead of BNP rally

Police were setting up CCTV cameras near BNP's headquarters in the capital's Nayapaltan this afternoon, ahead of the party's rally in the capital tomorrow.

A total of 60 cameras will be set up for close monitoring, the technicians setting up the cameras said around 2:00pm.

Police will keep an eye on the possible rally venue with CCTV cameras and drones, said a senior Dhaka Metropolitan Police official. Besides, police officials in plainclothes will be on the ground with manual cameras, the official added. .

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of detective branch of DMP, at a press briefing at Nightingale intersection around 4:00pm said both Awami League and BNP will get permission to hold their rallies tomorrow.

"Our commissioner is conducting a last-minute threat analysis and will then give a final decision about the venue," he said.

When asked whether the setting up of CCTV cameras meant that DMP would give permission to the opposition party to hold their rally there, he said the commissioner would inform people about that after the threat analysis.

Regarding security measures, he said they always have security checkpoints and conduct monitoring in the capital.

"We have intensified security measures and increased the number of checkpoints as a huge number of people are gathering ahead of the rally," he added.