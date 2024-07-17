Police raiding BNP's Nayapaltan office

Police have started raiding BNP's Nayapaltan headquarters.

A team led by DB chief Harun or Rashid has entered into the office at around 12:30am, said witnesses.

Around 100 crude bombs, 500 sticks and five to six bottles of petrol were recovered from the spot, said Harun at the spot.

He said seven JCD members were also arrested. "We have conducted the drive after a bus was set on fire in front of Jatiya Press Club," he added.

"A group is trying to divert the ongoing quota movement into alternative direction, trying to make the situation hazy by providing financial support, sticks, speech and arms. We have all the names and numbers of those responsible and we will arrest them soon," Harun said.

More to follow...