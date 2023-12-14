Police raid Khaleda’s office: BNP

Cops say they only went to see party activities

Police raided BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's Gulshan political office last night, claimed the party.

A police team led by Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station, entered the office around 10:40pm and conducted a search, said Shamsuddin Didar, an official of the BNP chairperson's press wing.

In a press statement, Shamsuddin also claimed that police took away a wreath which was supposed to be used for paying homage to martyred intellectuals. The policemen asked them not to go to the office today; otherwise they would be arrested, he claimed.

During their 15-minute raid, police took footage of different rooms of the office, the statement said.

The statement said the BNP was supposed to go to the Martyred Intellectuals' Memorial in Mirpur from the BNP chairperson office to pay homage to the martyrs.

Contacted, OC Mazharul claimed that a police team went there to see the what BNP activists were doing there.

He said they did not bring anything from the office or did not threaten anybody.