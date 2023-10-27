Police halt construction of AL stage as venue permission not given yet

Police today stopped the construction of the stage of ruling Awami League in front of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque south gate as party workers were building the stage for tomorrow's rally before getting permission from the police to stage the rally at the venue.

Gulistan Police Outbox In-Charge Obaidur Rahman stopped the work of the temporary stage around 3:45pm today.

He instructed the workers that until any decision comes from the police, the work should be stopped.

Obaidur declined to make any further comment in this regard.

Meanwhile, AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua told The Daily Star that they have asked for permission from police.

"They made some queries and we have replied them. They will let us know the decision soon. Till then, we have stopped the construction work showing respect to them," he added.