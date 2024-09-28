Police foil BCL programme in Gopalganj marking Hasina’s birthday

Police foiled Chhatra League's programme in Gopalganj marking former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's 78th birthday today.

This incident took place on the Government Bangabandhu College campus in Gopalganj Sadar this morning when BCL leaders and activists tried to bring out a procession marking the day.

Sushanta Kumar Biswas, a member of the convening committee of Sadar Upazila Chhatra League, said that in celebration of Sheikh Hasina's birthday, leaders of the Chhatra League units organised a procession and ceremony. However, police interrupted the event and dispersed them, he said.

District Awami League publicity secretary SM Nazrul Islam said on Sheikh Hasina's birthday, tributes were paid to Bangabandhu's portrait at the party office in the morning. Additionally, an evening prayer was organised for Hasina's wellbeing.

He also expressed anger over the obstruction faced by students in their attempt to hold a procession.

Mohammad Sajedur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, however, has denied allegations of using force against AL leaders and activists.

He said that BCL activists were not dispersed. The procession was halted out of concern that it could lead to chaos on the roads and result in vandalism, he added.

Meanwhile, security has been strengthened in all upazilas of the district.