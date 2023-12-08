Police file two cases accusing over 300 BNP men in Mymensingh

Over 300 BNP have been sued in two separate cases filed under the Special Powers Act with Nandail and Haluaghat police stations in Mymensingh.

At least three BNP activists were arrested in connection with the cases, our Mymensingh correspondent reports.

Md Rubel Mia, sub-inspector of Nandail Police Station, filed the case this morning accusing 265 BNP men including 115 identified activists, said Md Rasheduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Nandail Police Station.

The case was filed against the accused on charge of attacking policemen around 11:00am yesterday, the OC said.

OC Rasheduzzaman also said they fired 12 rubber bullets and three rounds of teargas shells to bring the situation under control. They arrested a Sramik Dal leader, Abdul Awal, 35, from the spot.

He claimed said two policemen were injured during the incident and given first aid.

According to BNP sources, at least 30 BNP men were injured as policemen attacked on a procession brought out by the BNP men and foiled it yesterday morning, on the second day of countrywide blockade.

The other case was filed with Haluaghat Police Station against 43 BNP men including 18 named persons yesterday afternoon following an attack on police carried out by BNP supporters. The attack took place on Wednesday evening.

Saiduzzaman, sub-inspector of the police station, lodged the case, said Sumon Chandra Roy, officer-in-charge of the police station.

However, police arrested two BNP activists -- Irfan Ali and Al Amin in connection with the case, and a local court sent them to jail later on yesterday, OC Sumon said.