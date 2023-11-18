Police-BNP clash: 87 sued in Habiganj

Police filed a case against 47 BNP leaders and around 40 unnamed individuals yesterday, following a clash between the party activists and the law enforcers in Habiganj town on Wednesday.

Habiganj Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Badiruzzaman said BNP leaders and activists vandalised around four cars in the town and attacked the police.

Sub-inspector Hemayet Ullah of the police station filed the case. Efforts are on to arrest the accused, said the SI.

Police said after the announcement of the national election schedule on Wednesday, BNP leaders and activists gathered in the town's Shayestanagar cemetery area and protested against the move.

A police team from Sadar Model Police Station rushed to the spot. At that time, the party leaders and activists clashed with them. Police fired several tear gas shells to bring the situation under control.

BNP activists started throwing brickbats at the police. The clash lasted for about half an hour. At that time, about 25 people -- including seven policemen of Habiganj Sadar Police Station -- were injured. Several vehicles were damaged.