Politics
Our Correspondent, Khulna
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 11:55 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

PM to visit Khulna today

Our Correspondent, Khulna
Sun Nov 12, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Nov 11, 2023 11:55 PM

After five years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to visit Khulna today to attend a rally at the city's Circuit House ground as the chief guest.

On March 3, 2018, she attended a public rally held at the Circuit House.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The public meeting will start from 1:00pm while Hasina, also Awami League president, will address the gathering around 3:00pm.

Khulna city Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque will preside over the programme where AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be present as a special guest.

AL leaders and activists say that this rally is crucial before the next national elections.

Khaleque, also president of the city unit AL, said women leaders and activists will be at the forefront of the rally.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
রাজধানীতে ৪০ মিনিটে ৩ বাসে আগুন
|রাজনীতি

রাজধানীতে ৫ বাসে আগুন

ঢাকার আরামবাগ, গাবতলী ও গুলিস্তানে ৪০ মিনিটের ব্যবধানে তিনটি বাসে আগুন দিয়েছে দুর্বৃত্তরা।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ভারত

কাশ্মীরে হাউসবোটে আগুন, ৩ বাংলাদেশি পর্যটকের মৃত্যু

৫৪ মিনিট আগে