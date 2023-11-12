PM to visit Khulna today

After five years, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going to visit Khulna today to attend a rally at the city's Circuit House ground as the chief guest.

On March 3, 2018, she attended a public rally held at the Circuit House.

The public meeting will start from 1:00pm while Hasina, also Awami League president, will address the gathering around 3:00pm.

Khulna city Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque will preside over the programme where AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be present as a special guest.

AL leaders and activists say that this rally is crucial before the next national elections.

Khaleque, also president of the city unit AL, said women leaders and activists will be at the forefront of the rally.