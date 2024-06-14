PM sends Eid greetings to GM Quader, Raushan

Prime Minister and Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina yesterday extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Leader of the Opposition GM Quader, Deputy Leader Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, and former leader of the Opposition Begum Raushan Ershad.

The greetings were conveyed through Eid cards sent by the prime minister, according to the press wing of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

PM's Protocol Officer-2 Md Abu Zafar Raju delivered the cards to the private secretaries of the opposition leaders.