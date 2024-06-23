PM pays homage to Bangabandhu to mark diamond jubilee of AL

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman marking the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Awami League.

She paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the morning.

After laying the wreath, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect for the memory of Bangabandhu.

Later, flanked by senior party leaders, Hasina, president of the Awami League, paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing another wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation on behalf of her party.

Hasina along with AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader inaugurated the day's programme by hoisting the national and party flags and releasing pigeons and balloons.

Bangladesh Awami League was formed on this day in 1949, which later transformed into the biggest political party in the country to lead movements for freedom, the War of Liberation and all democratic movements.