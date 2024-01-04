PM joins last campaign rally in Narayanganj

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina today spoke at her last public rally in Narayanganj ahead of the 12th parliamentary polls to be held on January 7.

Thousands of leaders and activists of Awami League gathered at the Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex in Fatullah's Masdair area from the morning.

The Awami League president arrived at the venue around 3:15pm and was speaking at the rally as the chief guest when this report was filed at 4:00pm, reports our local correspondent.

Photo: Star

Activists and supporters from different areas of the district arrived at the rally venue in small processions chanting "Sheikh Hasina once more" and "Vote for boat". They came in wearing colourful T-shirts, caps, and some arrived playing drums and other musical instruments.

Narayanganj district and city units of Awami League organised the rally. This is the last rally of ruling party before the national poll.

Abdul Hai, president of district AL unit said venue is poured with the activists and supporters.