PM doesn't care about sanctions: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not "care about any sanctions"

"They (the opposition) are looking towards their foreign friends to ensure that this government cannot stay in power. However, our prime minister does not care about any sanctions or visa policies."

He made these remarks during an exchange of views with journalists after paying tribute at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation in Tungipara, Gopalganj.

He further mentioned that the opposition is hoping for sanctions like those in Cambodia.

The new cabinet led by the prime minister paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mausoleum in Tungipara today marking the formation of her government for the fourth consecutive term and the fifth overall.