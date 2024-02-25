PM blaming BNP to mislead people: Rizvi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina blamed BNP for the hike in the prices of essential commodities just to mislead people and hide her government's failure, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday.

Mentionable, during her Friday press conference at Gono Bhaban, the PM mentioned that individuals seeking to overthrow the government are conspiring to raise commodity prices.

"Her statement implies that the autocracy she leads has deteriorated, leaving Sheikh Hasina with no option but to resort to blatant falsehoods and unsubstantiated claims, hence relying on absurd lies," said Rizvi while speaking at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan central office.

While doing so (blaming BNP), the premier has all but confirmed that prices of essentials have spiraled out of control, Rizvi added.

He said the prime minister has failed to rein in the dishonest businesspeople spearheading her administration.

"The looter government does not have minimum competence to control the market," he added.

The BNP leader said ordinary citizens are facing severe challenges to sustain themselves due to the soaring prices of all goods.

Regarding the status of jailed BNP leaders, Rizvi alleged BNP chairperson's advisory council member Habibur Rahman Habib is seriously ill, but the jail authorities are not providing him with necessary treatment.