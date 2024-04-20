PM is afraid of BNP: Rizvi

The prime minister is behind the imprisonment of BNP leaders as she is afraid of the party, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday.

Rizvi said it in a sit-in programme in front of the National Press Club organised by Zia Projanmo Dal (ZPD) demanding the release of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and other imprisoned leaders.

The jails have turned into permanent residence for many BNP leaders and activists as they have been imprisoned for months without any reason, he said.

"Top BNP leaders like the secretary general, standing committee members, vice- chairman, join secretary general have suffered prison terms for three-four month before their release recently," he alleged.

Sheikh Hasina's policy to imprison BNP leaders and activists is not finished yet, he claimed.