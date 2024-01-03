Politics
PM to address rallies virtually in five districts, one upazila today at 3pm

PM Hasina in Rangpur for election campaign
Awami League (AL) President Sheikh Hasina will join election rallies virtually in five districts and one upazila today.

From 3:00pm, the AL chief will connect virtually to the rallies from the AL office in Dhaka's Tejgaon, an AL press release said yesterday.

Sheikh Hasina will gradually address the rallies in Gaibandha, Rajshahi, Tangail, Brahmanbaria, Cumilla, and Sandwip upazila of Chattogram district.

AL central leaders, its nominated candidates and AL local leaders and workers will participate in these rallies.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has urged all concerned and AL leaders as well as activists to make the rallies a success.

