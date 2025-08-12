Plot afoot to block return to democracy

Says Tarique

There is a conspiracy underway to stop the country from returning to a democratic state and to deny the people's right to vote, said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday.

Efforts are being made to foil the return to democracy, he said while speaking as the chief guest at BNP's biennial conference in Naogaon.

"Many thought there was no opponent on the field, so why would the polls be so tough? I said back then that the next election would be the toughest in Bangladesh's history. One year ago, I said invisible forces were at work. Different kinds of conspiracies were happening and that it would not be so easy. Do you realise that now? It will be tough ahead."

People trust that if the BNP comes to power, it will do constructive work since it has experience in running the country.

"Everyone expects that the BNP will be able to move the country forward and make people's lives a little better. There is a conspiracy to ruin this plan."

To stop the ongoing conspiracy against democracy, voting rights and the BNP, Tarique urged his party members to avoid activities that could damage the public trust.

If the BNP comes to power, leaders and activists must remain vigilant to prevent opportunists from joining the party.

"Colleagues, if Allah wills, you will run the country. You may form the government with the support of the people. But right now, many opportunists are circling around you. You must watch out for these opportunists -- they belong to no one."

These opportunists only care about their own interests, he said.

"They will come. They will use you. They will damage your reputation. They will take their own benefit. They will damage the party's reputation. They will take their own benefit. And when they see hard times, they will run away. These vultures must not be allowed to come."

If the BNP comes to power, it will face numerous challenges, including creating jobs for the unemployed, addressing water management issues by re-excavating dried-up rivers and canals and reforming the education system.

"We must all stay alert. We must not do anything that could harm the party or destroy the people's trust and confidence. Pledge that you will keep the party united."