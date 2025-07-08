Playing field not level for nat’l election

Says Jamaat

The Jamaat-e-Islami yesterday said a level playing field for the next general election is still absent, and the party will not accept polls in such a situation.

The party, however, clarified that it is not demanding a deferral of the polls, expected to be held by February 2026.

Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, at an event in Rangpur on Friday, condemned recent mob attacks, saying that these incidents have created such an environment that is not conducive to election.

A day later, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a programme in Dhaka that the Jamaat was questioning the electoral atmosphere under the interim government because the party wanted to delay the polls.

Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar faced questions about the issue while talking with reporters during a visit to the Suhrawardy Udyan, the venue of the party's rally scheduled for July 19.

"We never talked about delaying or advancing the election date," he said.

"The Jamaat-e-Islami has clearly said it is ready to participate whenever the government announces the election. However, it also said that no election will be allowed to be held in a haphazard manner," he said.

"The ameer said that we want an election, but not in an atmosphere where the administration will be biased, it won't act neutrally, there'll be election engineering and grabbing of polling stations," Parwar clarified.

"People still have doubts about the government's role. That's why we're saying that the playing field is not level. That's why the ameer said we can't accept an election in this situation. There must be a level playing field," he said.

The Jamaat announced the Suhrawardy Udyan rally last month to press home the party's seven-point demand, including trials for all mass killings, essential fundamental reforms, implementation of the July Charter and July Declaration, and rehabilitation of the families of those killed and injured in the July uprising.

The party also demanded that the next parliament be formed under a proportional representation (PR) system, with arrangements for expatriates to cast their votes.