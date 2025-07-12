People won’t allow polls sans reform

Nahid tells Jashore rally

National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam yesterday warned that if elections are held without reforms, Bangladesh would once again "descend into darkness".

"But the NCP will not allow that darkness to return. We will build a justice-based economy and Bangladesh-centric politics," he said at a rally at the Central Eidgah intersection in Jashore.

"A political party speaks for crores of people. We saw during the July uprising how many crores you actually have. But when we called, people flooded the streets like Ababil birds. Don't try to show us your crores of people -- we've seen all that. If there is justice and fairness, even a single person can stand equal to lakhs."

Central NCP leaders held the rally as part of their month-long "July March to Build the Nation" campaign, which is being carried out across all districts throughout July.

Criticising the Election Commission, Nahid said, "The most dysfunctional institution in the country is the Election Commission. The people of Bangladesh will not accept any election without justice and reform."

He also demanded that neutral individuals be appointed to the Anti-Corruption Commission, the police operate impartially with promotions based on merit and competence, and that the army focus on strengthening the country's defence system.

"We do not want any officer of the army or DGFI to be involved in enforced disappearances. We want to build a state rooted in justice, responsibility, and compassion," he said.

At a separate event in Benapole, NCP chief organiser (South) Hasnat Abdullah also criticised the EC, saying, "The commission is again moving towards a staged election and pre-determined results. We don't want a BNP-backed or NCP-backed commission. We want a Bangladesh-centric Election Commission."

He made the remarks during a views-exchange meeting with July uprising victims and families of the martyrs at a hotel in Jashore town.

Addressing the BNP, he said, "We urge you not to betray the blood of your own activists."