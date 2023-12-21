People will start non-cooperation against BNP: Quader

BNP's anti-election activities including arson and terrorist acts will force people of the country to start non-cooperation against it, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today.

"The BNP, fleeing from the field of the movement, has started non-cooperation movement now. This time, the people will begin non-cooperation against BNP," he told a press conference at AL president's Dhanmondi political office this afternoon.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said BNP is out to foil the election.

If they continue arson and acts of sabotage, people will resist them. People will not allow anybody to foil the elections, he added.

He claimed that the people did not respond to the BNP's call before and will do the same in the future too.

"Everything is going normal amid hartals and blockades. People are looking towards the elections. The people will not cooperate with BNP," he said.

He said, before October 28, BNP repeatedly said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ministers and AL leaders would flee facing protests.

However, its the BNP leaders who fled instead after their failed agitations.

"Its laughable that the party that fled from movement will now start non-cooperation," the AL general secretary said.

Noting that politics cannot be practiced by "remote control leaders", the AL general secretary said BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman is issuing threats from the bank of Thames as he has no courage to return home and face the people and go to jail.

AL Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Education and Human Resource Affairs Secretary Shamsunnahar Chapa, Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, Deputy Publicity and Publication Secretary Syed Abdul Awal Shamim, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, and Executive Members Sahabuddin Farazi, Anwar Hossain and Tarana Halim were, among others, present at the press conference.