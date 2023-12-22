Says Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said people will start non-cooperation against BNP as the party is carrying out anti-election activities and arson attacks.

He said this at a press conference at AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader said BNP has called for a non-cooperation movement but non-cooperation has begun against BNP-Jamaat who are out to foil the polls.

He claimed that people did not respond to the BNP's call before and will do the same in the future. Pointing out that the AL president has set an example of abiding by the electoral code of conduct, he said she went to Sylhet on Wednesday like an ordinary passenger by air.

"She did not take air fare from the public exchequer. Those who accompanied her also went to Sylhet at their own expense," Quader said.