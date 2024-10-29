People will decide whether AL should have political rights: Asif Nazrul

It is for the people to decide whether Awami League should have political rights or not, said Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul today.

He said this while talking to journalists after meeting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

Asked if AL would be able to contest the next elections, Nazrul said the political party has killed and maimed thousands of people during its rule.

Its leader Sheikh Hasina, while staying abroad, has termed the protesters as terrorists, he added.

He said, "Just imagine, even after carrying out this mass killing, she is issuing threats.

"She calls our leaders 'teen gangs'. She is accused of mass killing. It is for the people to decide whether this party should have political rights or not," he added.