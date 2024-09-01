People will choose their govt: Tarique Rahman

BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman yesterday said the country's people will decide who will form the next government.

He said this while virtually speaking at a view-exchange meeting with BNP leaders and workers of Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

The programme was organised on the third day as part of the ongoing views exchange meetings with leaders and workers at grassroots, BNP Chairperson's Press Wing Officer Shamsuddin Didar told media last night.

Tarique Rahman said the fall of autocrat Sheikh Hasina is the victory of the democracy-loving people's long movement.

Alerting the party men, he said the autocrat was visible mass oppressor in the recent past and now the cohorts of the autocrat as invisible forces are hatching their conspiracies to make the victory of the people questionable.

"Invisible enemies are dangerous than visible opponents. We know the visible opponent and we are familiar with the nature of their attacks. But invisible enemies are unknown. Their presence is in dark everywhere and their strategies are also clandestine," Tarique Rahman said.

The BNP acting chairman urged the party leaders and workers at the grassroots level to remain alert always to foil the conspiracies.

He expressed his firm optimism that if the leaders and workers remain watchful, no conspirator can tarnish the image of the party.

Tarique Rahman asked the party men at grassroots to remain united and alert at highest level to resist all invisible and visible forces who are hatching conspiracies against the party.