People united to resist efforts to derail polls

Says Salahuddin

BNP senior leader Salahuddin Ahmed yesterday said the people of Bangladesh are united and determined to resist evil efforts to derail the upcoming national election and the country's democratic transition.

"Those who are now casting doubts about the election through various statements against democracy are neither on the side of democracy nor on the side of the people of Bangladesh," he said while speaking at a milad and doa mahfil.

Salahuddin, a BNP Standing Committee member, said for one reason or another, some are subtly making statements intended to delay, disrupt, or even resist the election.

"But the people of Bangladesh are united. They are determined to exercise their right to vote for democracy. Whoever makes such statements or raises false arguments to obstruct the democratic journey, the people will stand firmly against them," he warned.

The programme was arranged by Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal at BNP's Nayapaltan central office to mark the 81st birthday of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

"I would like to request all democratic forces and political parties to bring the same kind of unity that we showed during the anti-fascist democratic struggle. Let us remain united, engage in discussions and work together so that we can hold the election fairly and peacefully and thus make the path of democratic transition smoother," he said.

The BNP leader said their party, together with the entire nation, is awaiting a credible election to restore democracy for which many have sacrificed.