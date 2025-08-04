People don't want rhetoric, they want real change: Tarique

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman today said that people want change in the system instead of empty promises or dreams.

"I believe that right now... The people of Bangladesh don't want politics driven by rhetoric. People now want proper planning and the fulfilment of those pledges," Tarique said while participating at an event virtually.

A discussion titled, "Anti-Fascist Movement and My Untold Words", organised by Jubo Dal at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) was held in the city's Ramna area, marking the anniversary of the 2024 July-August mass uprising.

Calling on party members to reach out to people and share BNP's promises, Tarique said, "We need people's support, their cooperation, their trust and confidence."

Saying that there is a conspiracy or plot at play to stop the democratic transition, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the event said, "We believe as long as the BNP, Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal exist, no power will be able to destroy democracy."

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas said, "This is a golden chance to establish democracy in Bangladesh. There are some conspiracies going on both inside the government and outside to ruin this."

He said, "There are plans to delay the election... To stop the election… No matter how many conspiracies are going on, if needed, we will take to the streets again."