‘People are source of AL’s power’

Quader says it’s in country’s interest to keep friendship with India

The source of the Awami League's strength is the people, said AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"India is our friend and we are not subservient to anyone…We want friendship from India. Because it is necessary for our interest. We have incurred losses for 21 years because of enmity with India. We don't want to go back to that situation," he added.

Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, came up with the remarks in response to BNP's allegation that Awami League is in power at the mercy of India.

He alleged that the bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India did not improve as BNP created enmity with India.

"Before 1996, the ruling parties including the BNP fostered enmity with neighbouring India, failing to realise any rights. However, upon Awami League assuming power, Sheikh Hasina has broken the wall of mistrust," said Quader while speaking as the chief guest at a peace rally at Ghaznavi Road in the capital's Mohammadpur.

Referring to the various agreements made with India, Quader said, "It was Sheikh Hasina who brought the Ganga water. Who made the water distribution treaty? Who made the agreement on the border problem? Sheikh Hasina and prime minister of India."

He also criticised BNP leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy for labelling AL as an Indian agent.

"Where have you (Gayeshwar) been for so long? Where did you come from? Where have you been hiding? In India?" questioned Quader.

He said such labels were previously given to AL by Ayub Khan and Yahya.