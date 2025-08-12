Patuakhali Mohila Dal leader expelled over threatening journalist

Viral video shows district unit president warning reporter

President of Patuakhali district unit of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal has been expelled from the party for allegedly threatening to assault a journalist.

Afroza Sima, who also serves as chairperson of the governing body of Sher-e-Bangla Girls' High School in Patuakhali town, was expelled through an order signed by the party's central president Afroza Abbas and general secretary Sultana Ahmed today.

The action came after a video went viral on August 10, showing Sima threatening Rakibul Islam Tonu, Patuakhali correspondent of Asian TV Online, during an altercation in the school on August 8. Several teachers were present.

In the clip, Sima is heard making derogatory remarks about the journalist's background and saying, "If I tie you up and beat you here, no journalist will dare to come near me."

Locals said the argument erupted during an informal arbitration. Sima and Tonu had a heated exchange during the discussion.

Speaking to this correspondent, Sima admitted to having a verbal altercation with the journalist but claimed the incident was a "misunderstanding" and that the video had been secretly recorded and shared on social media to tarnish her image.