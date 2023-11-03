Politics
Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Fri Nov 3, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Patuakhali-1 By-Polls: AL candidate set to be elected MP unopposed

Our Correspondent, Patuakhali
Fri Nov 3, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Nov 3, 2023 12:00 AM

Awami League Organising Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain is set to be elected in Patuakhali-1 by-polls unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers.

Patuakhai Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Noor Qutubul Alam declared his nomination letter valid after scrutinising it. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The constituency became vacant after the death of Advocate Shahjahan Mia on October 21. He was 83 years old.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, November 1 was the last day for filing nomination papers. The by-polls is scheduled to be held on November 26.

Patuakhali-1-constituency comprises of three upazilas -- Patuakhali Sadar, Dumki and Mirzaganj. The total number of voters in this constituency is 4.73 lakh.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

মানুষের ক্রয়ক্ষমতা বেড়েছে, খাদ্যগুণ বেড়েছে, এটাই বড় কথা: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

প্রধানমন্ত্রী বলেন, জিনিসপত্রের দাম নিয়ে অনেকে হা-হুতাশ করছেন। কিন্তু আমরা এই যে উৎপাদন বাড়ালাম। জনসংখ্যা কিন্তু এতগুণ বাড়েনি। তাহলে এগুলো গেল কোথায়?

৩৮ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপির বিরুদ্ধে যুবলীগ নেতার নাশকতা মামলা, পুলিশ বলছে ভাঙচুর-বিস্ফোরণের ঘটনা ঘটেনি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে