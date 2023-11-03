Patuakhali-1 By-Polls: AL candidate set to be elected MP unopposed

Awami League Organising Secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain is set to be elected in Patuakhali-1 by-polls unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination papers.

Patuakhai Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Md Noor Qutubul Alam declared his nomination letter valid after scrutinising it.

The constituency became vacant after the death of Advocate Shahjahan Mia on October 21. He was 83 years old.

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission, November 1 was the last day for filing nomination papers. The by-polls is scheduled to be held on November 26.

Patuakhali-1-constituency comprises of three upazilas -- Patuakhali Sadar, Dumki and Mirzaganj. The total number of voters in this constituency is 4.73 lakh.