Parties urge govt to adopt stronger stance on law and order

'Each party affirmed that there is no disagreement or division among them regarding the need to resist fascism,' says law adviser

Law Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul today said political parties at the meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Yunus expressed the need for strengthening the government's stance on law and order.

Stating that two issues have been emphasised by the political parties, Nazrul said, "One is that we [the government] should take a stronger stance in maintaining law and order. They have mentioned that there is a slight shortfall on our part. The other issue, especially from the BNP's side, has been that we should proceed with the election process in a fair manner."

Speaking to reporters after a late-night meeting yesterday outside the state guest house Jamuna, the official residence of Yunus, Nazrul said leaders from the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh expressed unanimous support for anti-fascist unity.

"The discussion was held in a cordial atmosphere," he said. "Each party affirmed that there is no disagreement or division among them regarding the need to resist fascism."

Nazrul clarified that while parties may occasionally criticise one another in the course of political engagement, such remarks should not be interpreted as signs of disunity. "They are political allies, not adversaries," he said.

The chief adviser, according to Nazrul, encouraged the parties to make their unity more visible to the public. "Whether it is in resisting fascism or advancing constructive agendas, a united front will reassure citizens and foster public confidence," he said.

Nazrul also cited the parties' regular participation in meetings of the National Consensus Commission as further evidence of their commitment to unity. "Whenever the chief adviser calls, they respond. That in itself is a strong message," he said.

He noted that the parties had identified attempts by banned and fascist-affiliated groups to re-emerge in various parts of the country. "They have urged the administration to take firm action," Nazrul added.

A number of advisers were present at the meeting, called by the chief adviser, that started at 9:00pm.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, its standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury; Nayeb-e-Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh Abdullah Mohammad Taher and Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad; NCP Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain; and Presidium Member of Islami Andolan Bangladesh Prof Ashraf Ali Akon and Joint Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman attended the meeting on behalf of their parties.