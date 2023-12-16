Parties Boycotting Polls: BNP to woo all, plans to form a single platform

After enforcing a series of blockades and hartals, the BNP is now planning to bring all political parties boycotting polls under a single platform to press home its demand for general election under a non-party neutral government.

Party sources said the ongoing anti-government movement will enter into the next phase on December 18 when the campaigning for the January 7 polls will begin.

The movement programmes will include hartals, blockades, rallies, and demonstrations through which BNP and its allies will discourage voters from casting votes.

"We are waging a simultaneous movement along with different political parties. Talks can take place with the political parties who are yet to join the movement," Nazrul Islam Khan, a BNP standing committee member, said.

BNP and its like-minded parties have already started talking among themselves about intensifying the ongoing movement.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has already talked with the parties that are staying away from the polls to bring them under a single platform, party insiders said.

According to sources, two leaders of Ganatantra Mancha, a platform of seven political parties, are opposing the idea because they have reservations about Jamaat-e-Islami's inclusion in the platform due to ideological differences.

Wishing anonymity, a senior BNP leader said they are planning to form "Sarbadalio Sangram Parishad" comprising all political parties boycotting the polls.

Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganasanghati Andolan, a component of Ganatantra Mancha, said they are discussing ways to intensify the ongoing movement.

"We call upon all political parties to join the simultaneous movement for the greater interest of the country," he said.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of BNP, said all opposition political parties have taken to the streets with an aim to restore democracy and people's voting rights.

"We are all on the same page. Our movement will continue until the victory is achieved," he told The Daily Star yesterday.

Party sources said BNP may call hartal for December 18 which has been fixed by the Election Commission for allocation of electoral symbols for candidates. The party is also likely to enforce a 48-hour nationwide blockade from 6:00am on December 19.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the BNP standing committee, the highest policymaking body of the party, on Thursday night.

After the October 28 rally in Nayapaltan, BNP and its like-minded parties have enforced several rounds of hartals and blockades. The programmes were called for four days a week.

Sources said BNP will go ahead with such tough programmes until the polling day as it could not find alternatives.

Meanwhile, BNP yesterday announced that the party will take out a procession from in front of its Nayapaltan central office at 1:00pm tomorrow on the occasion of the Victory Day.

Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press conference. He, however, did not clarify whether the party secured police permission for the procession.

The procession, to be organised by BNP's Dhaka south and north city units, will end at Moghbazar.

Leaders and activists of BNP and its front and associated bodies have been instructed to join the procession, which will be taken out in a show of strength, sources said.

Party men from the districts adjacent to Dhaka will also join the procession.