'Parasite' BNP has infiltrated student, teacher movements: Hasan Mahmud

BNP has infiltrated student and teacher-led movements over quota system and pension, claiming that the party lacks the capability to initiate independent actions, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today.

"Those fuelling and trying to mislead people by infiltrating these student and teacher movements, their efforts will not be successful," the minister said during a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.

Hasan, who is also the Awami League's joint general secretary, clarified that the government had cancelled the quota system in response to student demands.

He emphasised that the reinstatement of the quota system was a court decision, not a government action.

"The protest is surely against the court decision. The solution also needs to come from the court," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court upheld a HC verdict restoring the 30 percent quota for freedom fighters' descendants in the ninth to 13th-grade government jobs. The ruling sparked protests among students opposing the reinstatement.

In a sharp critique, the minister described BNP as a "party of parasites".

"BNP has no capacity to go for any movement," he said, adding that the party is now haunted by the "Tarique-ghost", a reference to the influence of Tarique Rahman, the exiled acting chairman of BNP.

"BNP leaders are also panicked about losing their party posts," he said, suggesting internal turmoil within the opposition party.