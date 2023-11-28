Panchagarh-1: AL activists protest Mukta’s nomination

Awami League activists yesterday demonstrated and blocked roads for the second consecutive day to press home their demand for cancellation of the party's nomination to Naimuzzaman Mukta for Panchagarh-1 constituency.

They put barricades in the Karatoya bridge area on Dhaka-Panchagarh highway yesterday evening for an hour, causing a long tailback on both sides.

In the afternoon, AL's Panchagarh district unit leaders and nomination seekers held a press conference at the party unit's office in Panchagarh town, protesting party nomination to Mukta, a vice-president of the district AL unit. District unit's vice president and incumbent Panchagarh-1 lawmaker Mojaharul Haque Prodhan, general secretary Anwar Sadat Samrat, and Atwari upazila unit AL president Touhidul Islam spoke at the event.

They demanded the party to reconsider its decision to nominate Mukta as candidate, saying that he is a newcomer and does not have much contribution to the party's politics.

Naimuzzaman Mukta could not be contacted for comments, despite repeated attempts.