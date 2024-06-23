Politics
Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 23, 2024 07:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 09:06 PM

Most Viewed

Politics

Pacemaker implanted in Khaleda's chest: medical board

Star Digital Report
Sun Jun 23, 2024 07:34 PM Last update on: Sun Jun 23, 2024 09:06 PM
pacemaker implanted in khaleda's chest
File photo

The medical board, formed to treat BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, has completed the procedure for implanting a pacemaker in her chest at the city's Evercare Hospital.

She will be under the supervision of doctors in the coronary care unit (CCU) for the next 72 hours, AZM Zahid Hossain, personal physician of Khaleda, told The Daily Star tonight.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"Madam [Khaleda] has a cardiac problem and there was a block in her heart for which stenting was done earlier. The medical board decided to implant a pacemaker considering her physical condition," he said earlier.

Zahid sought prayers from the people of the country for her speedy recovery.

The BNP chairperson has been receiving treatment at the CCU since she was admitted to the hospital early Saturday.

Khaleda was rushed to Evercare Hospital in an ambulance around 3:30am as she suddenly fell ill at her residence, "Firoza" in Gulshan.

She was immediately admitted to the CCU, where medical treatment began under the supervision of the medical board.

Earlier, when Khaleda went to Evercare Hospital on May 1 for a regular health check-up, doctors treated her at the CCU for two days.

The former prime minister, 79, has long battled various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Since her conditional release from prison in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving medical care repeatedly at the hospital under the supervision of a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda's doctors have been advising sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On October 26, last year, three US specialist doctors completed a hepatic procedure known as the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to stop water accumulation in Khaleda's stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.

Related topic:
khaleda zia health updateKhaleda Ziakhaleda zia's health condition
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Khaleda on her deathbed

Khaleda on her deathbed for lack of advanced treatment: Fakhrul

4h ago
The debate around Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia in politics: Missed chance for BNP?

1y ago
Khaleda Zia's treatment

Who will be responsible if Khaleda Zia’s health takes a fatal turn?

8m ago

BNP stages token hunger strike seeking Khaleda's treatment abroad

8m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

পুলিশ সার্ভিস অ্যাসোসিয়েশনের বিবৃতি দুর্নীতিকে প্রশ্রয়-সুরক্ষা দেওয়ার অপচেষ্টা: টিআইবি

‘তথ্য মন্ত্রণালয়কে স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয়ের অনুরোধ শুধু দেশের গণমাধ্যমের স্বাধীনতাই নয়, পুরো জবাবদিহিমূলক গণতান্ত্রিক ব্যবস্থার জন্য অশনিসংকেত।’

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগামী বছর হজে যেতে পারবেন ১ লাখ ২৭ হাজার বাংলাদেশি

২৪ মিনিট আগে
push notification