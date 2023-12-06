Outgoing MP’s men beat AL candidate’s activists in Rajshahi

Supporters of Awami League's outgoing lawmaker today allegedly beat up 3 activists of AL's nominated candidate for the upcoming polls in Rajshahi's Mohonpur.

The ruling party has nominated Asaduzzaman Asad for the Rajshahi-3 constituency to contest in the 12th national election in place of AL MP Ayeen Uddin.

According to Muradul Islam, one of the injured in the attack, he and his father Ershad Ali were attacked by their political opponents in the morning when they went out to work at their farmland in Shinduri village of Bakshimuil union.

As the attackers were beating them up with sticks, Mahbub Alam, another supporter of Asad, came to their help. He also got beaten in the process, Muradul added.

"We're targeted as we're working for boat symbol," said Muradul, claiming all the attackers were supporters of MP Ayeen Uddin.

According to the injured, they were taken to a hospital after the attackers left.

The three injured were admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, the police said.

AL candidate Asaduzzaman Asad said the MP's men attacked his activists to stop them from campaigning for "boat".

When contacted, MP Ayeed Uddin denied the allegations.

"Both the feuding groups are my supporters. They're feuding over control of a pond for the last three years," he said.

Haridas Mandal, officer-in-charge of Mohonpur Police Station, said the attack took place over establishing supremacy in the area.