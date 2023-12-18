Only pro-govt parties in this stage-managed polls: BNP

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan yesterday said only the pro-government parties are contesting in the upcoming "stage-managed" election.

"A game is on in the name of elections... Who will contest the elections?" he said while speaking at a discussion.

Sammalita Peshajibi Parishad organised the event titled "Shaheed Zia, Liberation War and Current Context" at Jatiya Press Club.

"It's surprising to me that law enforcers and government officials are being sent from village to village for such polls unnecessarily. What will they do there?" he said.

The BNP leader also questioned as to why the government is spending Tk 2,000 crore for holding a stage-managed election when people are suffering.