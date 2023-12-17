Only pro-govt parties contesting in ‘stage-managed’ polls: BNP

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan today said only the pro-government parties are contesting in the upcoming "stage-managed" election.

"A game is going on in the name of elections...Who will contest the elections? No parties, except the pro-government ones, are participating in this election," the BNP leader said while speaking at a discussion.

Sammalita Peshajibi Parishad organised the discussion titled "Shaheed Zia, Liberation War and Current Context" at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the Great Victory Day.

He said their party would continue their movement without making any compromise on the question of democracy and people's right to vote.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said all the candidates participating in the 12 parliamentary polls belong to the ruling party and the parties in the alliances led by the AL.

"So, it's surprising to me that law enforcers and government officials are being sent from village to village for such polls unnecessarily. What will they do?" he said.

The BNP leader also questioned as to why the government is spending Tk2,000 crores for holding a stage-managed election when many poor people are starving and going through suffering in the country.

Referring to a minister's comment that jailed BNP leaders were offered to be freed if they participated in the January 7 national election, Nazrul said their party will never take part in a game in the name of polls.

He said, "There is no room for compromise on the question of democracy, people's voting rights, and governance. We will follow peoples' lead."

He called upon the government to step down and take steps to hold a credible and inclusive election under a non-party-neutral administration. "Those whom the people vote for will be elected and run the state."