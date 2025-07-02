Politics
Only parliament can decide about proportional representation: Amir Khosru

Photo: BNP Media Cell

BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said today that only parliament can make a decision to introduce the proportional representation system for elections.

"There is no mention of the proportional representation system in our 31-point proposal. The changes being discussed for elections under this system can only be made by the next parliament. When we transitioned from a presidential-type system to a parliamentary one, all the major parties had to unite and reach consensus in parliament to pass it," said BNP leader Khosru.

He made this remark following a meeting of the liaison committee with three parties at the party chairperson's political office in Gulshan.

"So, if any party has such an intention, we are saying this with due respect to their opinion and viewpoint – that they should come to parliament in the next election with that mandate from the people," he said.

"If there is any fundamental change on any issue, you must go to the people. In the upcoming election, it must be brought to parliament and passed through parliament. This cannot be a matter of discussion," he added.BNP leader Khosru said, "One thing must be remembered – there will not be consensus on everything. We are not going to establish BAKSAL. We keep repeating that this is not BAKSAL. There will not be consensus on everything. The issues on which there is consensus – we will carry out those reforms through consensus. And for matters beyond that, each party must go to the people and act based on public opinion."

Khosur added that Bangladesh is moving toward elections.

Earlier, BNP held a meeting with the Bangladesh Jono Adhikar Party, Bangladesh Janata Party (BJP), and Aam Janata Dal.

