Only elected govt can make proper changes

Says Fakhrul asking for polls at the soonest

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said their party wants the election to be held quickly as only an elected government can make visible changes to the country.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader also said conspirators will get the opportunity to render the mass uprising futile and destabilise the country if the election is delayed.

"Why do we want an early election? We want it quickly because we think that without an elected government, no one else can represent the people and utilise them," he explained.

He also mentioned that the government has taken steps for various reforms. "These reform proposals need to be taken to parliament and passed there through debate. The public representatives must accept these reform proposals. So, the sooner the election is held, the better it will be for the country," he said.

Fakhrul also said the earlier the elections take place, the quicker the state can be reformed.

The BNP leader said the enemies of the nation are setting various traps to seize everything and undermine the uprising. "They'll do it if they find opportunities to do so."

He noted that various groups are raising their demands in different places as part of the plots to destabilise the country. "Why haven't they done this before? Why are they bringing it up now? They should wait for a government of the people to come."

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Rob) organised the programme at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 52nd founding anniversary of the party.

Fakhrul said foreign journalists, especially journalists from India, now ask him whether Prof Muhammad Yunus has failed and is unable to run the state. "I tell them there is no question of it. The people of the whole country trust him. He is running the country wonderfully."

He, however, said they get a little worried with the remarks of some advisers. "The advisers who are in the government shouldn't say anything or do anything that can mislead the people."

The BNP leader voiced annoyance over local government Adviser Hasan Arif's comment that the term of the government should be four years.

"That's not what he should say. They [the government] have formed commissions that would propose, and then the people will decide if they accept. But if the person sitting in power says that the tenure of the government will be four years, then there is pressure," he observed.