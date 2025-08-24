Only elected govt can amend constitution

Says BNP leader Rizvi

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday called on the interim government to guarantee a free and fair election, stressing that only an elected government has the mandate to amend the constitution in the nation's interest.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after distributing raincoats among rickshaw and van pullers in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the capital.

Rizvi said the achievement made on August 5 must be maintained, mentioning that people had endured sixteen years of oppression under a repressive government.

Rizvi said, "There was no rule of law, no justice. The state machinery, including the judiciary and law enforcement, was used to serve the vendetta of Sheikh Hasina."

"A reign had been established where no one but Sheikh Hasina, her children and relatives had the right to speak. It was a rule of bloodshed and vengeance. If we don't want a repeat of that era, a minimum level of political understanding is essential," he added.

He also emphasised that the interim government must remain neutral and live up to public expectations.

He said, "If a change is required for the July charter, then a future elected parliament will decide. One political party says a referendum must be held beforehand. Why? Fundamental principles are indivisible, but even then, the Constitution allows amendments. And only a parliament can do that."