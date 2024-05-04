Only children and spouses categorised as relatives: Quader

When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said relatives of party lawmakers and ministers should stay out of the upazila polls, by relatives she meant their children and spouses, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said yesterday.

"About my statements on upazila polls, many thought I was speaking on my own. But yesterday [Thursday], the leader herself spoke about it. She categorised wife and children as relatives," said Quader at a press conference at the AL president's political office in Dhanmondi.

"No interference or influence will be allowed [in the upazila polls]. The administration cannot be influenced. She [prime minister] has made it clear," said Quader.

Many of the candidates who are either children or spouses of ministers and lawmakers have already started withdrawing from the polls, said Quader. "There is still time for others to do the same," he said.

About his brother's candidature, he said neither the party nor he supports it. Therefore, it cannot be stated for sure that his brother will not withdraw eventually, he said.

Pointing towards BNP, he said, "Those who wanted to keep us under pressure are now under pressure themselves as Arab spring has also gone beyond Atlantic."