One shot as BNP factions clash in N'ganj

A man sustained bullet injuries during a clash between two rival groups of the BNP's student and youth wings in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj today.

The incident took place in the Majhipara area of Bhulta union in the afternoon, said police.

According to witnesses and law enforcers, the clash broke out between supporters of former district Chhatra Dal publicity secretary Jayedul Islam Babu and Bhulta Union Jubo Dal's organising secretary Badal Hossain due to an ongoing rivalry over territorial control.

Badal's younger brother, Mamun Hossain, 35, was shot during the incident and is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Locals and police sources said the unrest began when locals detained former Bhulta Union Chhatra League leader Sabbir Hossain Khoka in Majhipara. Supporters of Jubo Dal leader Badal were also present there. While escorting Khoka towards Badal's house, they were allegedly attacked by Babu and his men, leading to a violent clash.

"Babu and his supporters fired shots in front of my house in support of the Chhatra League leader. One of the bullets hit my brother's ear," claimed Badal.

"Mamun was simply walking on the road when they opened fire indiscriminately."

Jayedul Islam Babu, who is running for the post of Rupganj Upazila Jubo Dal president and a nephew of district Swechchhasebak Dal convener Mahbubur Rahman, denied the allegation.

"I heard that some people detained Chhatra League's Khoka and there was some firing. But I wasn't there—I was at home," he told The Daily Star.

Local sources said internal divisions persist among BNP supporters in Rupganj.

Following the incident, police were deployed to the area.

"We responded immediately after receiving information about the clash and brought the situation under control," said Salah Uddin Kader, inspector (operations) of Rupganj Police Station.

He added that Mamun was initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Dhaka, and a written complaint has been filed.

"A case is under process," he confirmed.